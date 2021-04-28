Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

