Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.98.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
