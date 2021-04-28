Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 5,146 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,146 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $291,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MORF stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

