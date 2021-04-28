FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Central Japan Railway Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.38. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

