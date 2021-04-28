FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

