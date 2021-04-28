FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of PLNT opened at $85.06 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after buying an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

