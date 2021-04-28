FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $317.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

