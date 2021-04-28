FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $317.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit