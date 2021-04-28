FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Reduced by Analyst

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

