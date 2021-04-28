FY2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Lifted by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$39.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$29.09 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

