FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OBIC Co.,Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average of $197.16. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

