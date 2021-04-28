FY2022 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ICBK stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.