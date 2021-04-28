FY2022 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

