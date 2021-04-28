FY2023 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

