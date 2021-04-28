FY2024 Earnings Estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FE. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of FE opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

