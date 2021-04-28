G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $954.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

