GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.55 and last traded at $165.55. 218,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,291,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

