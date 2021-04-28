GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOG. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $553.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

