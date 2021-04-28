GasLog Partners LP to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for GasLog Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

GLOP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

