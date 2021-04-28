General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.26. 1,410,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

