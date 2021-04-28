General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
Shares of GE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 495,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.