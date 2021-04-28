General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 495,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

