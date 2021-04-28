General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of GE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.
GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.