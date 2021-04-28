General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of GE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.