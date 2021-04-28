General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

