General Finance (GFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, analysts expect General Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

