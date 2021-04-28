Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Geoff Mcdonough Sells 10,000 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.