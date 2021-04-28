Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Geoff Mcdonough Sells 10,000 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
