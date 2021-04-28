Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.27

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 2394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

