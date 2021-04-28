Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $49.34. Genpact shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 44,632 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit