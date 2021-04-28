Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $49.34. Genpact shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 44,632 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

