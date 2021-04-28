Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.850-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.44 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

