Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

