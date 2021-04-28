Gilead Sciences (GILD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.75-7.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.75-7.45 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.