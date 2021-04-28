Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 268.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40.

