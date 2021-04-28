Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $267.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $239.54 on Tuesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

