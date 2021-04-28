Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.210-7.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

