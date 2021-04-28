GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.84

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.33. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 5,730 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

