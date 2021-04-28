GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $781,800.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDRX. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 167,530 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

