Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSHD opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $495,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 512,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,967,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

