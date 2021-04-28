GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 87,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,720,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $187,988,000 after buying an additional 277,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 294,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

