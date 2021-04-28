Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

