Grove Bank & Trust Buys 966 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

