Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $259,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

