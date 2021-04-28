Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

