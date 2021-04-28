Grove Bank & Trust Sells 28 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $672.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.