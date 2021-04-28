Grove Bank & Trust Takes $206,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEG opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

