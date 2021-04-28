Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 733.3% in April

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GSHHY stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.99 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

