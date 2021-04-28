Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 733.3% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GSHHY stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.99 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit