Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 887,481 shares of company stock worth $140,202,035. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

