GWM Advisors LLC Buys 9,933 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

