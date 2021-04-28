GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $103.38. 32,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.

