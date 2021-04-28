GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. 27,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06.

