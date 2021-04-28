H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLUYY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLUYY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

