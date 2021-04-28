Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,637.00

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,637 ($34.45) and last traded at GBX 2,630 ($34.36), with a volume of 367162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,628 ($34.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Dame Louise Makin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

