Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 574215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $204,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit