Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 574215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $204,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.