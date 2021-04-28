Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 6,718,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PMOIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

PMOIF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

